Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LULU opened at $327.22 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

