Substratum Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,884.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00869901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.52 or 0.08582041 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

