Qcash (QC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $692.82 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.46 million and $692.82 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00201140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00201505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.01331332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,999.47 or 1.00357259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

