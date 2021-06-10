Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.13

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.1256 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Huaneng Power International has decreased its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years.

HNP stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

