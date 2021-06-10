Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

