Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

