AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

AMETEK has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.74. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.