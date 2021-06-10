Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

