Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $4,294,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.