New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.76 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $214.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

