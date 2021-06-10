New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.89 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,396 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 81,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

