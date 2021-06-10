$0.09 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.27.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

