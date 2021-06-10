Tyler W. K. Head Sells 20,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

