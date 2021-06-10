Tyler W. K. Head Sells 20,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.