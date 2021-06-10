Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,428 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,893,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

