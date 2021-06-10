Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.