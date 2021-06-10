Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,694 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 85,139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

