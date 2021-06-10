CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

