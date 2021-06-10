TheStreet Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to B

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
WCC stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.
In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
