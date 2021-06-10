TheStreet Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to B

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WCC stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

