DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 25,991 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.