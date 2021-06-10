Thomas M. Siebel Sells 500,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $62.10 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.67.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

