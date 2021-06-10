Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 749,813 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

