Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.68, for a total transaction of $13,834,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $802,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $264.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.44. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

