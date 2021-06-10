Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -230.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

