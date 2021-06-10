Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 12,779 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 125,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $761,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $78.46 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

