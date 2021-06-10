Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

