Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.