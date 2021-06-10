$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

NYSE CDAY opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.86 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

