Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

