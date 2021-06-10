Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,280 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

