Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.