Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,724,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,501,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

ARKQ stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90.

