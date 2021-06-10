Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $458.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.