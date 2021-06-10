Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.31 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

