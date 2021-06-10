Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,740,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

