Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $110.59 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16.

