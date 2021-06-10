Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.51

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 746114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

