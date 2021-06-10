Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.85

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 667862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

