Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.90

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.87, with a volume of 287511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perficient by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,143 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Perficient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,998 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

