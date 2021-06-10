Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.65

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 2990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

