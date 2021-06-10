Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,746 shares of company stock worth $760,026 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

