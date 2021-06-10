Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,117,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

