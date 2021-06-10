HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4,411.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

