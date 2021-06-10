Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

