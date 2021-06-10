Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,199,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

