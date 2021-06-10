Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 189.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $859,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 92.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,253 shares of company stock worth $134,204,642. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.