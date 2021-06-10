Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

