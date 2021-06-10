Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Adam Woodrow Sells 17,182 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.59.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.