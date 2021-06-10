Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MVIS opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 3.95. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. Analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.