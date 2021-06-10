Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,985,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $149.66.

