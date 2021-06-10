Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Centene by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Centene by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 301,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

